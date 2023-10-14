Jake Paul takes to Twitter to blast 'p***y' Dillon Danis after loss to Logan Paul (Video)
Jake Paul attacks Dillon Danis verbally after he was stopped by security in post-fight melee.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night Dillon Danis and Logan Paul fought nearly six full, extremely boring rounds before Danis was disqualified for trying to take Paul down.
After it was called Danis went for Paul before security intervened and stepped between the two opponents. In the melee Logan's brother Jake jumped in to go after Danis but security was on top of the men after the build up to the fight turned violent this week.
"DILLONS LUCKY SECURITY STOPPED ME FUCKING PUSSY," he tweeted shortly after the fight ended.
He followed that tweet up with another writing, "Talked so much s**t and is one of the worst fighters I’ve ever seen."
The build-up to the fight between Logan and Danis got legal when Nina Agdal, Logan's fiancee filed a restraining order and a lawsuit after Danis would not stop tweeting explicit photos and videos of herself in an attempt to anger Paul. Then at the press conference, Danis threw a microphone at Logan after Logan threw a water bottle, causing security to intervene then too.