WATCH: Dillon Danis attacks Logan Paul during face-off, draws blood
Dillon Danis drew blood when he landed a punch on Logan Paul in their first face-off.
By Amy Kaplan
Well this is going to be exciting.
On Thursday, during Dillon Danis and Logan Paul's first official face-off things got ugly really quick. In the face-off, Paul threw a bottle at Danis and then Danis lunged and threw a microphone at Paul's face, allegedly drawing blood in the process.
The pair have been gong back and forth online for months with Danis targeting Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal. In return Agdal file a restraining order and a lawsuit.
Things are getting ugly.
After the incident Danis took to Twitter to share several memes, photos and videos of the moment that he's clearly proud of.
So far, Paul hasn't commented on his own social media, but it's bound to happen soon. We'll update when that does.
Paul and Danis will fight on Saturday as the co-main event for the PRIME boxing card headlined by KSI and Tommy Fury.
Dillon Danis faces off with Mike Perry after Logan Paul scuffle
In the press conference last month the tension was so high that Danis and Paul never faced-off. At that time Paul faced off with the back-up fighter, Mike Perry.
Now it was Danis' turn to face-off with Perry, who is ready to step in on a moment's notice.
During the press conference on Thursday, Paul brought Chris Hansen, the host of the show To Catch a Predator, which used to set up sting operations to catch men looking to molest children.