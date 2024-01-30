Watch Ian Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez full fight for free ahead of UFC 298 (Video)
- Ian Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez fought at UFC Charlotte
- The UFC released the full fight for free
- Ian Garry will fight at UFC 298
By Amy Kaplan
Ian Machado Garry has been the talk of the town lately, not always for the best reasons. Putting his personal life aside, he's gearing up to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 298. This will be the first time we see Garry in front of the media and the fans since all hell broke loose.
Ahead of that highly-anticipated return, the UFC has released the full fight between Garry and Daniel Rodriguez which took place on May 13, 2023.
If you haven't seen it yet, you can watch the clip below, but be warned all of the story below the video may contain spoilers.
Ian Garry says win over Daniel Rodriguez was 'perfect'
The fight was the last stoppage from Garry's career, he won a decision versus Neil Magny three months later.
Rodriguez was a sizeable underdog going into the fight so the loss wasn't out of left filed, but the way Garry finished him was highly impressive.
In less than three minutes Garry landed a perfectly timed right head kick to wobble Rodriguez to the canvas. While on the mat, Garry capitalized and landed ground and pound to finish the fight at officially 2:57 of the very first round.
“If you look at my Instagram, I’ve posted two photos this week,” Garry said after the fight. “One was me working the body kick and the other was saying practice makes permanent. And that head kick landed tonight, and it was perfect.
He continued, "D-Rod has never been knocked out right? I’m pretty sure that’s the first time he’s been knocked out."
Garry will fight Geoff Neal at UFC 298 on Feb. 17 in Anaheim, CA.