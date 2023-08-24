Watch Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann 1 for free ahead of rematch at UFC Singapore (Video)
Before the two light heavyweights rematch in Singapore, watch their first clash in a main event from 2021.
By Rami Hanna
On Saturday, August 26, UFC Singapore will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Fans can watch the rematch between light heavyweights Ryan Spann and Anthony Smith in the co-main event. Spann aims to even the odds while Smith hopes to put their previous encounter behind them.
Following his victory against Spann, Smith has suffered consecutive losses to Magomed Ankalaev, ending in a TKO in the second round at UFC 277, and a unanimous decision loss to Johnny Walker at UFC Charlotte. Smith is ranked No. 8 in the light heavyweight division, but another win over No. 10 ranked Spann probably won't change that.
Since suffering the loss to Smith, Spann bounced back with two consecutive wins over Ion Cutelaba and Dominick Reyes by submission and knockout respectively. However, he experienced a defeat in March when he faced Nikita Krylov at UFC Las Vegas. Despite this setback, Spann remains ranked at No. 10 in the light heavyweight division and hopes to take Smith's No. 8 ranking on his climb to the top.
Anthony Smith earned a Performance of the Night bonus with a rear-naked choke finish in the first round against Ryan Spann
In the upcoming rematch between Smith and Spann, a victory for Smith would very likely eliminate any chance of a future third fight between the two light heavyweights. On the other hand, if Spann can emerge victorious, it could potentially set the stage for a trilogy in a few years' time.
Smith handled the pressure of Spann as best as he could, he avoided being taken down after getting caught with a left hook, and he returned the favor when he landed a huge right to drop Spann twice before he secured the rear-naked choke to finish the fight in the first round.