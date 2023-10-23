Victor Henry injury update
Here's how Victor Henry's testicles are doing after UFC 294.
By Amy Kaplan
On the preliminary card of the UFC 294 event, Victor Henry suffered a brutal groin strike by Javid Basharat in the second round of their fight.
During his five minute recovery, the UFC doctor entered the cage and tried to tell Henry that he wasn't struck in the groin, but it was the leg, to which Henry protested through the pain.
After the fight was called off, Henry was carried out of the Octagon by his coach Josh Barnett who then explained that he was vomiting behind the scenes and was transported to the local hospital.
On Monday, he took to Instagram to update the fans on his well-being.
"A little update for you guys, doctors said no permanent damage to my pills but I'm gonna walk a little funny for a couple of days," he wrote. "Swelling has gone down a significant amount after sleeping with ice on my smooth criminals which isn't very easy to do."
He also addressed the fans that were calling for a disqualification and not a no-contest.
"For those of you calling for a DQ don't be ridiculous," he wrote. "I don't think my opponent had ill intentions to kick my nuts, he threw a legal strike that just so happen[ed] to hit an illegal spot. Totally not his fault, but that's MMA."
His opponent wasn't so kind after the fight accusing him of quitting and faking the injury. Barnett replied setting the fighter straight.
Who is Victor Henry?
Henry made his UFC debut in 2022 when he defeated Raoni Becelos at UFC 270. He's 2-1 under the UFC banner and 23-6 overall with appearances in promotions such as King of the Cage, Pancrase, CXF, and others.