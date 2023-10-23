Javid Basharat to appeal UFC 294 no-contest versus Victor Henry
Javid Basharat and Josh Barnett trade jabs on Twitter after low blow.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday at UFC 294, the fight between Javid Basharat and Victor Henry was deemed a no-contest after Henry was unable to continue fighting after a brutal groin strike.
Controversy surrounded the fight when the in cage doctor told Henry the strike landed on his leg and not the groin, despite it appearing to land on his cup in multiple replay angles.
After the fight Henry was vomiting backstage and taken to a nearby hospital.
But Basharat claims Henry was faking and wanted out of the fight, so he'll be appealing the decision.
“I won by TKO today 100 percent,” Basharat wrote on Instagram after the fight. “I tried to give the benefit of the doubt but I know what I felt in there and watching it over 1000 times there was no way that was low! I made the veteran quit. I am the boogeyman of this division. I will be appealing this ASAP!”
Henry's coach, Josh Barnett was vocal on Twitter after the fight about the pain his athlete was in and Basharat replied getting in a heated exchange with Barnett.
"We're in the hospital right now to get an ultrasound and some exams. His balls are swollen to like the size of a Satsuma," Barnett replied to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.
"Honestly I respect you and you’re a legend of the sport but you, me and Victor Henry knew that he quit. There was no way any contact was made I remember even when I threw the kick it was clean but I gave him benefit of the doubt. after re watching it It was clearly a legal blow!"
Barnett didn't like the accusations that Basharat was making and tweeted again.
"Wow. Just wow," he tweeted. "Go rewatch it. Go listen to the sound of your foot blasting his cup. You hit it from underneath and railroaded his cup into his groin. No way eh? Then maybe you should give his swollen testicles a nice look and then go tell the doctors who did the ultrasound how wrong they are. BTW, you low blowed him 3x in that fight. Work on your accuracy."
They continued the back and forth further with Basharat asking to see the medical records from Henry.
We'll keep an eye on this feud and update when there's new information.