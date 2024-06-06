Valentina Shevchenko's 'no water' policy is causing an uproar
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday night, The Ultimate Fighter season 32 aired its first episode starring flyweight coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. It didn't take long for fans of the show to notice something controversial and run with it.
In the first training session for Shevchenko's team, she announced that there would be no drinking water during their training sessions. She says it's something she does in her own camps as a way to build focus.
“On the training, we don’t drink water, nothing,” Shevchenko said. “When you are drinking water you kind of like focusing on that you are tired. This is a way how you kind of like develop your champion’s mindset. Water before or after. During the training, nothing, we don’t drink.”
Fans are split over Valentina Shevchenko's 'no water' policy
Fans took to social media afterward to debate the merits of the new rule. Some fans supported the policy and commented, "A lot of thai gyms do this and ppl saying its bad are people that never has a training camp or fought." Someone else wrote, "Damn, that’s hardcore! Can’t imagine going through a tough training session without water. Respect to Valentina for that dedication."
Others pointed out the potential dangers of going without water during that time. "A dehydrated brain is more susceptible to bouncing around in your skull when hit, resulting in a greater chance of concussion and brain damage.," someone wrote. "This isn't as badass as some people are perceiving it, it's stubborn negligence." Someone else simply wrote that she was a "bully."
Whatever you think of the method, Shevchenko's team notched the first win of the show. Roedie Roets, her first pick, won his bout via decision over three rounds eliminating Grasso's first pick. TUF 32 airs every Tuesday starting June 4 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on ESPN+, ESPN & ESPN Deportes