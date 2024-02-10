UFC Vegas 86 results [UPDATED LIVE]
- Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer is the main event for UFC Vegas 86
- There are 14 fights on the card
- Refresh often, we will update throughout the night
UFC delivers another exciting fight night, as Jack Hermansson goes up against Joe Pyfer. Live from the UFC APEX, 14 fights will see several athletes look to start the year off right in their own way.
This fight night takes place during the Super Bowl event, which will take place on Sunday, February 11. That event emanates from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, just a 10-minute drive from the home of the UFC, making it quite a busy weekend for the area.
The main event of the UFC Vegas 86 card will be a middleweight bout between Hermansson and Pyfer. 'The Joker' is currently ranked no. 11 in the division but the unranked Pyfer is the betting favourite heading into the event.
The co-main event will witness a featherweight bout between Dan Ige and Andre Fili. This is a chance for redemption for Ige whilst Fili makes a quick turnaround for this match.
The rest of the main card features the likes of Robert Bryczek and Ihor Potieria's middleweight bout, Brad Tavares and Gregory Rodrigues also at 185-pounds, and more.
Several other fighters will be appearing on the card, including the likes of Trevin Giles, Devin Clark, and Max Griffin. The event will also see the debut of 'The Zulu Warrior' Bolaji Oki, as he takes on fellow debutant Timothy 'Twilight' Cuamba.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC Vegas 86 live results [Updated]
UFC Vegas 86 main card
Jack Hermansson defeated Joe Pyfer via unanimous decision (48-47 x3)
Dan Ige defeated Andre Fili via knockout, Round 1 - 2:43
Ihor Potieria defeated Robert Bryczek via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Gregory Rodrigues defeated Brad Tavares via TKO, Round 3 - 0:55
Michael Johnson defeated Darrius Flowers via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Rodolfo Vieira defeated Armen Petrosyan via submission (head and arm choke), Round 1 - 4:48
UFC Vegas 86 prelim card
Carlos Prates defeated Trevin Giles via KO, Round 2 - 4:03
Bolaji Oki defeated Timothy Cuamba via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Loma Lookboonmee defeated Bruna Brasil via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Marcin Prachnio defeated Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Max Griffin defeated Jeremiah Wells via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Bogdan Guskov defeated Zac Pauga via KO, Round 1 - 3:38
Hyder Amil defeated Fernie Garcia via TKO, Round 2 - 2:12
Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng declared a no-contest after an accidental low blow