UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer.
By Jaren Kawada
For the third event in a row, the UFC will feature two middleweights in its main event of the evening.
Topping the UFC Vegas 86 card, rising star Joe Pyfer gets his first main event in the UFC against veteran mainstay Jack Hermansson. Undefeated in the UFC, Pyfer has not lost since dislocating his shoulder on Dana White's Contender Series in 2020 against Dustin Stoltzfus, putting him on a five-fight win streak. Hermansson has not fought since UFC Orlando in 2022, losing to Roman Dolidze.
Hawaii native and Las Vegas resident Dan Ige headlines the co-main event against fellow knockout artist Andre Fili with close friend and teammate Brad Tavares also on the main card against Gregory Rodrigues. Fili steps in on short notice after knocking out Lucas Almeida at UFC 296 as a replacement for Lerone Murphy. Ige enters the fight off of a loss to Bryce Mitchell at UFC Vegas 79.
Filling out the rest of the 14-fight card, Robert Bryczek, Carlos Prates, Bolaji Oki and Hyder Amil will all make their UFC debuts. Bryczek is the only UFC Vegas 86 debutant who did not fight on Dana White's Contender Series, instead being signed as a product of OKTAGON MMA. Bryczek will face Ihor Potieria on the main card who stepped in as a replacement for Albert Duraev.
The first fight of the night will commence at 4 p.m. ET with the main card to follow at 7 p.m. ET. The entire card will be available to stream on ESPN+.
UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer fight card
MAIN CARD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- Jack Hermansson (23-8) vs. Joe Pyfer (12-2)
- Dan Ige (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (23-10, 1 NC)
- Robert Bryczek (17-5) vs. Ihor Poteria (20-5)
- Brad Tavares (20-9) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (14-5)
- Michael Johnson (22-19) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-6-1)
- Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-2)
PRELIMINARY CARD | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+
- Trevin Giles (16-5) vs. Carlos Prates (17-6)
- Damir Hadzovic (14-7) vs. Bolaji Oki (8-1)
- Loma Lookboonmee (8-3) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-3-1)
- Devin Clark (14-8) vs. Marcin Prachnio (16-7)
- Max Griffin (19-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1)
- Zac Pauga (7-2) vs. Bogdan Guskov (14-3)
- Melsik Baghdasaryan (8-2) vs. Hyder Amil (8-0)
- Daniel Marcos (15-0) vs. Aoriqileng (20-10)
UFC Vegas 86 betting odds
Though Jack Hermansson enters the bout as the no. 10 ranked middleweight contender, Joe Pyfer will be the sizeable favorite. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Pyfer is closing as a -230 favorite with Hermansson as a +176 underdog. Bolaji Oki is currently the biggest favorite of the card, currently priced at -290 over 37-year-old Damir Hadzovic.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.