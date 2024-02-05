Will Dana White be at the Super Bowl?
- Dana White loves football
- He'll be in town during Super Bowl weekend
- He hasn't confirmed he will attend yet, but chances are good.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White is a big sports fan and is often spotted supporting other organization's events. Though his team (the New England Patriots) is not competing this season, he may still be in attendance for the big game.
The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11 and features the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
The UFC APEX played host to the UFC organizers as the planning meetings were held in the offices. White also has a box at Allegiant Stadium so it's likely he'll make an appearance there. Perhaps he'll crack open a Happy Dad with his good friend Tom Brady.
White won't play a personal role in the game, but as a Las Vegas icon, he's sure to be one shown on the big screen if he does attend.
It's a big week for the UFC too. The MMA promotion hosts Power Slap 6 in Las Vegas on Friday and a UFC Vegas fight night on Saturday night, so White will absolutely be in town.