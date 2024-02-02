UFC Vegas 85 weigh-in results [UPDATED LIVE]
By Jaren Kawada
The UFC is back after a rare hiatus with its second main event featuring middleweights in three weeks.
Headlining UFC Vegas 85, No. 8 ranked Roman Dolidze and No. 11 ranked Nassourdine Imavov both look to pick up their first win since 2022 after lackluster results in 2023. Imavov enters the fight as the favorite, though not by a wide margin.
Ranked lightweights feature in the co-main event, as No. 13 ranked Renato Moicano makes his first appearance since his viral "Money Moicano" promo at UFC 281 against No. 15 Drew Dober. Dober re-enters the top 15 with a knockout of Ricky Glenn at UFC Vegas 80 after losing his spot to Matt Frevola at UFC 288.
Filling out the rest of the card, fan favorites Randy Brown, Molly McCann, Diana Belbita and Natalia Silva compete in the event. Silva enters fight night as the biggest favorite on the card ahead of her matchup against veteran flyweight mainstay Viviane Araujo.
Themba Gorimbo will also make his first UFC appearance since his widely reported friendship with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hit mainstream media in 2023. Gorimbo will be facing short-notice replacement Pete Rodriguez who enters the matchup off of a knockout win over the infamous Mike Jackson.
Before the fighters make the walk on Feb. 3, view all of the weigh-in results below.
UFC Vegas 85 weigh-in results
Main card (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT)
Roman Dolidze (186) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185)
Renato Moicano (156) vs. Drew Dober (156)
Randy Brown (171) vs. Muslim Salikhov (171)
Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Natalia Silva (125.5)
Aliaskhab Khizriev (186) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185.5)
Gilbert Urbina (171) vs. Charles Radtke (170.5)
Preliminary card (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT)
Molly McCann (116) vs. Diana Belbita (116)
Azat Maksum (126) vs. Charles Johnson (125.5)
Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs. Pete Rodriguez (170)
Jeong Yeong Lee (146) vs. Blake Bilder (144.5)
Luana Carolina (129)* vs. Julija Stoliarenko (126)
Landon Quiñones (155.5) vs. MarQuel Mederos (155.5)
Thomas Petersen (261.5) vs. Jamal Pogues (265.5)
* Three pounds over
Road to UFC card (directly after UFC Vegas 85 concludes)
Zhu Rong (156) vs. Shin Haraguchi (155.5)
Li Kaiwen (149.5)* vs. Yi Zha (145.5)
Rei Tsuruya (125.5) vs. Niushiyue Ji (125.5)
*3.5 pounds over