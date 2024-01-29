UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC returns after a one-week hiatus following the first PPV of the year. Two new UFC champions were crowned at UFC 297 but we head back to the UFC APEX for a smaller fight night card to ramp back up.
Headlining the card is a scrap between No. 8 ranked Roman Dolidze who is taking on No. 11 ranked Nassourdine Imavov.
Dolidze is looking to rebound from his loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 in March 2023. He's had several canceled bouts since then but will look to return to action and the winning side on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Imavov is coming off a no contest following a head clash with Chris Curtis at UFC 289 in June and loss to former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland before that. He's hoping to secure his first win since 2022.
Also on the card is the Road to the UFC finale which will feature three fights to decide the winners of the second season and determine who earns a UFC contract.
MAIN CARD | 7 p.m ET | ESPN+
- Roman Dolidze (12-2-0) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (12-4-0)
- Renato Moicano (17-5-1) vs. Drew Dober (27-12-0)
- Randy Brown (17-5-0) vs. Muslim Salikhov (19-4-0)
- Viviane Araujo (12-5-0) vs. Natalia Silva (16-5-1)
- Aliaskhab Khizriev (14-0-0) vs. Makhmud Muradov (26-8-0)
- Gilbert Urbina (7-3-0) vs. Charles Radtke (8-3-0)
PRELIM | 3 p.m ET | ESPN+
- Molly McCann (13-6-0) vs. Diana Belbita (15-8-0)
- Azat Maksum (17-0-0) vs. Charles Johnson (13-6-0)
- Themba Gorimbo (11-4-0) vs. Pete Rodriguez (5-1-0)
- JeongYeong Lee (10-1-0) vs. Blake Bilder (8-1-1)
- Luana Carolina (9-4-0) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (11-8-2)
- Landon Quinones (7-2-1) vs. MarQuel Mederos (1-0-0)
- Thomas Petersen (1-0-0) vs. Jamal Pogues (10-4-0)
ROAD TO THE UFC FINALE CARD | Directly after the main event | UFC Fight Pass
- Zhu Rong (23-5-0) vs. Shin Haraguchi (2-0-0)
- Li Kaiwen (2-0-0) vs. Yi Zha (23-4-0)
- Rei Tsuruya (2-0-0) vs. Niushiyue Ji (2-0-0)
UFC Vegas 85 betting odds
The odds for the main event are fairly close right now, according to DraftKings. The favorite for the main event is Imavov who is a -166 favorite right now. Dolidze is a +140 underdog but things could change as we get closer to the event.
