When is the next UFC fight?
- UFC 297 is in the books, where does the UFC go next?
- There is a break before the next UFC card.
- Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov headline an APEX event.
UFC 297 marked the organization's first pay-per-view event of the year. Now that things are back in full swing for the world's premier fight promotion, fans are eager for all the action in store.
Luckily, there will be a little delay as UFC Fight Night returns to the UFC APEX on Saturday, Feb. 3. The main event features middleweight contenders Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov. The co-main event is a clash between popular lightweights Renato Moicano and Drew Dober.
Dolidze and Imavov will look to bounce back from previously disappointing outings.
Imavov has gone winless in his last two fights. He dropped a unanimous decision to future middleweight champ Sean Strickland and then failed to rebound against Chris Curtis after an accidental clash of heads resulted in a no-contest. The MMA Factory product holds a 12-4 (1) record overall and is currently the No. 11 ranked middleweight.
Dolidze hasn't seen action since losing a unanimous decision to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286 in London. However, this was only his second loss in the UFC and he holds six wins with the organization in total. The seasoned grappler holds a 12-2 record. He will risk his No. 8 ranking in his first-ever main event.
The No. 13 Renato Moicano and No. 15 Drew Dober will both look to inch closer toward top 10 contention. Both are coming off finish victories and are known for violent bouts.
13 total fights are scheduled between the main card and prelims but this is subject to change.
UFC Vegas 85 fight card
- Roman Dolidze (12-2-0) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (12-4-0)
- Renato Moicano (17-5-1) vs. Drew Dober (27-12-0)
- Randy Brown (17-5-0) vs. Muslim Salikhov (19-4-0)
- Luana Carolina (9-4-0) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (11-8-2)
- Aliaskhab Khizriev (14-0-0) vs. Makhmud Muradov (26-8-0)
- Gilbert Urbina (7-3-0) vs. Charles Radtke (8-3-0)
PRELIM
- Molly McCann (13-6-0) vs. Diana Belbita (15-8-0)
- Azat Maksum (17-0-0) vs. Charles Johnson (13-6-0)
- Themba Gorimbo (11-4-0) vs. Pete Rodriguez (5-1-0)
- JeongYeong Lee (10-1-0) vs. Blake Bilder (8-1-1)
- Viviane Araujo (12-5-0) vs. Natalia Silva (16-5-1)
- Landon Quinones (7-2-1) vs. Marquel Mederos (1-0-0)
- Thomas Petersen (1-0-0) vs. Jamal Pogues (10-4-0)
Card is subject to change.