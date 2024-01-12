UFC Vegas 84 weigh-in results
Here are the results as the fighters take to the scale for the UFC Vegas 84 weigh-ins.
After a month off, the UFC returns to the APEX in Las Vegas to kick off the new year.
Former title challenger Magomed Ankalaev finds himself in a rematch with Johnny Walker to headline the main card. Ankalaev and Walker first met at UFC 294, but the fight was stopped three minutes in after an illegal knee by Ankalaev. Ankalaev looks to leave no doubt and get back into the light heavyweight title picture while Walker looks to remain unbeaten in his last five.
The co-main event will feature flyweight contenders Matheus Nicolau, who is 6-1 in his last seven, and former RIZIN bantamweight champion Manel Kape, who is on a four-fight win streak.
The main card is rounded out by UFC record holder Jim Miller, who faces Gabriel Benitez, and Mario Bautista, who is on a five-fight win streak. Bautista will meet Ricky Simon in a bantamweight matchup.
The preliminary card is headlined by another UFC record holder in heavyweight Andre Arlovski, who is looking to avoid his third straight loss, against Waldo Cortes-Acosta.
The rest of the card features undefeated bantamweight Farid Basharat facing off againstTaylor Lapilus, who is looking for his seventh straight win, and the biggest favorite on the card, Jean Silva. Silva will be making his debut after a successful showing on Dana White's Contender Series and face Weston Wilson in a featherweight bout.
UFC Vegas 84 official weigh-in results
MAIN CARD
- Magomed Ankalaev (204.5) vs. Johnny Walker (205.5)
- Matheus Nicolau (126) vs. Manel Kape (129.5)*
- Jim Miller (155) vs. Gabriel Benitez (155)
- Ricky Simon (136) vs. Mario Bautista (135.5)
- Phil Hawes (185) vs. Brunno Ferreira (185)
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Andrei Arlovski (247) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (261.5)
- Matthew Semelsberger (170.5) vs. Preston Parsons (170.5)
- Marcus McGhee (135.5) vs. Gaston Bolanos (135.5)
- Farid Basharat (136) vs. Taylor Lapilus (136)
- Weston Wilson (145.5) vs. Jean Silva (145.5)
- Nikolas Motta (155.5) vs. Tom Nolan (155)
- Joshua Van (125.5) vs. Felipe Bunes (125.5)
Manel Kape missed weight.