UFC Vegas 84: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 84.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC is back.
After the holiday hiatus, the MMA promotion returns for its first event of 2024 with a fight night from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Headlining the card is a rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker.
Their first fight took place at UFC 294 on Oct. 21, 2023, but ended almost as soon as it started. Ankalaev knee'd Walker illegally and the fight was stopped to allow Walker to continue. But during the break, the worst cage-side doctor ever stopped the fight for seemingly no reason, and the fight was declared a no contest.
Hopefully nothing like that happens again.
UFC Vegas 84 fight card
MAIN CARD | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN +
- Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) vs. Johnny Walker (21-7-0)
- Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) vs. Manel Kape (19-6-0)
- Jim Miller (36-17-0) vs. Gabriel Benitez (23-11-0)
- Ricky Simon (20-4-0) vs. Mario Bautista (13-2-0)
- Phillip Hawes (12-5-0) vs. Brunno Ferreira (10-1-0)
PRELIM | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN +
- Andrei Arlovski (34-22-0) vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta (10-1-0)
- Matthew Semelsberger (11-6-0) vs. Preston Parsons (10-4-0)
- Marcus McGhee (8-1-0) vs. Gaston Bolanos (7-3-0)
- Farid Basharat (11-0-0) vs. Taylor Lapilus (19-3-0)
- Westin Wilson (16-8-0) vs. Jean Silva (1-0-0)
- Nikolas Motta (13-5-0) vs. Tom Nolan (1-0-0)
- Joshua Van (9-1-0) vs. Felipe Bunes (0-0-0)
UFC Vegas 84 betting odds
According to DraftKings, Ankalaev is a huge favorite over Walker at -455. Walker is currently sitting at a +350 underdog, at press time.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.