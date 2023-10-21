Who is the 'corrupt' UFC 294 doctor who keeps screwing up?
Everything you want to know about the terrible UFC 294 doctor.
By Amy Kaplan
A cageside doctor has single-handedly ruined two whole fights at UFC 294 and we may never forgive him for it.
Unfortunately, we haven't been able to figure out his name yet, but when we do, we'll update here.
The doctor was on the radar early in the night when he he told Victor Henry he wasn't actually kicked in the balls while he was writhing in pain on the canvas from ... getting kicked in the balls.
He then entered the cage again on the main card and deemed Johnny Walker unable to continue after an accidental knee to the head. Walker, who speaks Portuguese as his first language, appeared confused by the questions.