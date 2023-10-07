UFC Vegas 80 results, highlights, live stream for Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green [UPDATED LIVE]
The last quarter of 2023 kicks off with a lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Bobby Green.
The UFC will kick off the last quarter of 2023 with a lightweight bout at the UFC APEX. No. 10-ranked Grant Dawson who lost his only fight way back in 2016 will fight veteran Bobby Green, who is looking for his second straight win and a spot in the rankings.
Dawson has been undefeated since joining the UFC in 2019, earning a contract during the very first season of Dana White's Contender Series, and most recently defeated Damir Ismagulov at UFC Vegas 76. Green is a 22-fight UFC vet who most recently put to sleep former interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 291. The co-main event will feature another DWCS standout in Joe Pyfer, who is on a four-fight win streak, most recently finishing Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 287. Pyfer will face veteran Abdul Razak Alhassan, who is looking for his second straight win after finishing Claudio Ribeiro at UFC Vegas 67.
The rest of the main card will feature viral knockout artist Joaquin Buckley, looking for his second straight win against veteran Alex Morono, a lightweight clash between Drew Dober and Ricky Glenn, and a featherweight bout between Alexander Hernandez and Bill Algeo.
The prelims are headlined by light heavyweights Philipe Lins, who is looking for his fourth straight win, against Ion Cutelaba, looking to make it two straight. The rest of the card is rounded out by notable names like former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz and former LFA champion Vanessa Demopoulos.
UFC Vegas 80 live results
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7:00 p.m. ET)
Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Bobby Green def. Grant Dawson via first-round KO (0:33)
Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Joe Pyfer def. Abdul Razak Alhassan via sub (arm triangle) (R2, 2:05)
Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Joaquin Buckley def. Alex Morono via unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 30-26)
Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Drew Dober defeated Ricky Glenn via first-round TKO (2:46)
Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Bill Algeo defeated Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4:00 p.m. ET)
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeated Diana Belbita via unanimous decison (30-27 x3)
Aoriqileng vs. Johnny Munoz
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Aoriqileng defeated Johnny Munoz via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanaka Murata
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Vanessa Demopoulos defeated Kanako Murata via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Nate Maness defeated Mateus Mendonca via first-round TKO (4:40)
Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich
OFFICIAL RESULTS: JJ Aldrich defeated Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Watch UFC Vegas 80 live stream: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green online for free
At FanSided MMA, we do not condone nor promote the use of illegal streams or downloading pirated content. We also understand that not everyone has access to a network provider that shows the UFC's weekly fight nights or has the financial capabilities to pay for the many subscriptions required to watch. You'd be lucky to hear that you can find reliable streams online with a quick Google search. If that fails, you can head over to r/MMA, the official MMA subreddit on Reddit.com. Please be advised, that these streams are never the safest for your devices. You are clicking at your own risk.