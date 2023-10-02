UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC returns to action after a one-week break when it hosts UFC Vegas 80 headlined by Grant Dawson and Bobby Green.
Dawson remains undefeated under the UFC banner holding eight straight wins on the Octagon (nine if you count his DWCS appearance). He's looking to get another win on his climb closer toward the UFC title.
Green on the other hand is coming off a big win over Tony Ferguson but two losses and a no contest before that. He's looking to get back on the first two-win streak for the first time since 2022.
How to watch UFC Vegas 80
When: Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Channel: ESPN+
Start time: 4 p.m. ET
UFC Vegas 80 fight card
MAIN CARD
- Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green
- Joe Pyfer vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
- Alex Morono vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn
- Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Bill Algeo
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Diana Belbita
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson
- Aoriqileng vs. Johnny Munoz
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Kanako Murata
- Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca
- Montana De La Rosa vs. JJ Aldrich
UFC Vegas 80 betting odds
According to Draft Kings, Dawson is a big favorite over green at -425. At press time, King is sitting at a +300 underdog. Full betting odds can be found here.