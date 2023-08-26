UFC Singapore post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information
By Amy Kaplan
UFC Singapore aired in the early morning hours for American UFC fans but the event went off without a hitch and even had a mega main event.
After the event the post-fight bonuses were announced. Each of the four men will receive an extra $50,000.
Fight Of The Night: Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie
The main event was a no-brainer for Fight of the Night. It was a war from start to finish with Max Holloway securing the finish with a walk-off knockout in the third round. Chan Sung Jung (AKA The Korean Zombie) retired after the loss and left the Octagon to a standing ovation.
Performance Of The Night: Junior Tafa
Junior Tafa received one of the two Performance of the Night bonuses with his first-round TKO of Parker Porter in the main card opener.
Performance Of The Night: Michal Oleksiejczuk
The other Performance of the Night bonus went to Michal Oleksiejczuk who finished Chidi Njokuani in the first round of their prelim fight. The fight was called due to vicious ground and pound.
UFC Singapore attendance and gate information
The attendance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium was 10,263 and earned a gate of $1,288,777, which was the highest-grossing Fight Night of any UFC event in Singapore.