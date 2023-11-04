UFC Sao Paulo post-fight press conference live stream
Hear from the UFC Sao Paulo fighters themselves in the aftermath of it all. Watch the UFC Sao Paulo post-fight press conference live as it happens here.
The UFC makes its long-awaited trip to Brazil with a return to the vibrant city of Sao Paulo for the first time in four years. UFC Sao Paulo takes place on Saturday, November 4 live from the Ibirapuera Arena.
The UFC Sao Paulo card is set to deliver 11 fights for fight fans all around the world. With 22 fighters set to step into the octagon, half of them represent the nation of Brazil.
The main event of the evening witnesses Jailton 'Malhadinho' Almeida go up against 'The Black Beast' Derrick Lewis. Both ranked in the top 10 of the heavyweight division, this is a colossal first-time match-up that could see the victor move up in the contentious division.
The co-main event will be a welterweight scrap between Gabriel 'Marretinha' Bonfim and 'Danish Dynamite' Nicolas Dalby. Whilst Bonfim is yet to be defeated in his 15-fight professional career, Dalby has the experience of 27 fights.
UFC Sao Paulo post-fight press conference live stream
The UFC Sao Paulo card threatened to fall apart as some fighters missed weight when they took to the scale on November 3. Despite all that was thrown at the card, the fight night pushes on with only 11 fights.
The two biggest waging disparities come in the women's strawweight bout between Eduarda Moura and Montserrat Ruiz, as well as the welterweight co-main event between Bonfim and Dalby. Full UFC Sao Paulo betting odds can be found here.
Brazil is a noteworthy nation in all of combat sports, especially in mixed martial arts. Legends such as Wanderlei Silva, Jose Aldo, Anderson Silva, and many others hail from the country.
At UFC Sao Paulo, the opportunity for new legends rises as half the athletes get to compete in front of a home crowd.