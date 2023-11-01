UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis full odds
Full betting odds for the UFC São Paulo fight night card which takes place in Brazil on Saturday night.
By Jaren Kawada
The UFC returns from its bye week with one of the better Fight Night cards of the year in São Paulo, Brazil. Headlining in the main event is Brazil's rising star and streaking heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida taking on fan favorite Derrick Lewis, who is stepping in on short notice for the injured Curtis Blaydes.
Including Almeida, there are currently 12 total Brazilians on the card with one in every fight. The UFC featured a similar all-Brazilian event to open the year in Rio de Janeiro with UFC 283.
Following the opponent change, Almeida is closing as a near 5-1 favorite over Lewis. Though he has gotten used to being a giant betting favorite in the UFC, he is not the biggest favorite of the night. That title belongs to surging welterweight Gabriel Bonfim, who has swelled to a -625 favorite over Nicolas Dalby in the co-main event.
Though there are only three ranked fighters on the card, there are a significant amount of intriguing prospects and budding contenders making the walk on Saturday. With that comes a lot of potential betting action.
The UFC São Paulo prelims are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET with the main card set to follow at 9 p.m. ET.
UFC São Paulo: Almeida vs. Lewis full betting odds
Main Card
- Jailton Almeida (-485) vs. Derrick Lewis (+370)
- Gabriel Bonfim (-625) vs. Nicolas Dalby (+455)
- Rodrigo Nascimento (-192) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (+160)
- Caio Borralho (-265) vs. Abus Magomedov (+215)
- Rodolfo Vieira (-108) vs. Armen Petrosyan (-112)
- Ismael Bonfim (-520) vs. Vinc Pichel (+390)
Prelims
- Rinat Fakhretdinov (-360) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (+285)
- Victor Hugo (+205) vs. Daniel Marcos (-250)
- Vitor Petrino (-218) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+180)
- Angela Hill (+105) vs. Denise Gomes (-125)
- Eduarda Moura (-550) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (+410)
- Marc Diakiese (-142) vs. Kaue Fernandes (+120)
Odds according to DraftKings. All odds are subject to change.