UFC Sao Paulo fight week schedule
UFC puts on a 14-fight card from Brazil on Saturday, November 4. Here's how to watch all of the events leading up to, during, and after UFC Sao Paulo fight week.
The UFC makes a return to Sao Paulo, Brazil for a stacked fight night event. The 14-fight card will be a showcase of the best Brazilian talent that the UFC has.
The main event will be a heavyweight between No. 9-ranked Jailton Almeida and No. 10-ranked Derrick Lewis. Still undefeated in the UFC, Almeida steps into what is arguably the biggest fight of his career against 'The Black Beast', who comes off of a thunderous first-round finish.
Almeida was initially slated to be in competition against Curtis Blaydes on this card but, following an injury sustained by Blaydes, he would be replaced by the two-time heavyweight title challenger that is Lewis. The 265-pound division is at it's most contentious at present and a win in Sao Paulo could move Almeida or Lewis into a prime spot.
The co-main event of the evening will be a welterweight bout between Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby. Bonfim remains undefeated in his entire professional career whilst Dalby is on three-fight winning streak.
There are 14 fights on the UFC Sao Paulo card, and every fight features one competitor representing the nation of Brazil. All 28 fighters look to shine on the card as the entire world of combat sports zones in on the Ibirapuera Arena.
Here are all the events the UFC will be hosting live from Sao Paulo, Brazil during fight week plus viewing information.
How to watch the UFC Sao Paulo ceremonial weigh-ins
- DATE: Friday, Nov. 3
- TIME: 4 pm ET/1 pm PT
- WATCH: UFC's YouTube
How to watch UFC Sao Paulo
- DATE: Saturday, Nov. 4
- MAIN CARD TIME: 6 pm ET/ 3 pm PT
- PRELIM CARD TIME: 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT
- WATCH: ESPN+
How to watch the UFC Sao Paulo post-fight press conference
- DATE: Saturday, Nov. 4
- TIME: Directly after the fights conclude
- WATCH: UFC's YouTube