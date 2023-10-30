Fansided MMA
UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds

Everything you need to know about UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis.

By Amy Kaplan

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Brunson
Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Brunson / UFC
The UFC returns after a one week hiatus to host an international Fight Night card from Sao Paulo, Brazil. The card is headlined by a headline fight between No. 9 ranked Jailton Almeida (19-2-0) and No. 10 ranked Derrick Lewis (27-11-0).

The card is jam-packed with Brazilian talent including fighters like Gabriel Bonfim, Caio Borralho, Rodolfo Vieira, Ismael Bonfim, Denise Gomes and many others.

UFC Sao Paulo fight card

MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 9 p.m. ET

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira vs. Don'Tale Mayes
  • Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 6 p.m. ET

  • Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Elizeu dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
  • Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
  • Lucas Alexander vs. David Onama
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

UFC Sao Paulo odds

Almeida is a heavy favorite leading into his fight at -470, according to DraftKings. His opponent, Lewis is the underdog at +360, despite winning his last fight via a 33 second knockout.

In the co-main, Gbriel Bonfim is an even bigger favorite at -550. His opponent, Nicolas Dalby is a +410 underdog.

