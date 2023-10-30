UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC Sao Paulo: Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC returns after a one week hiatus to host an international Fight Night card from Sao Paulo, Brazil. The card is headlined by a headline fight between No. 9 ranked Jailton Almeida (19-2-0) and No. 10 ranked Derrick Lewis (27-11-0).
The card is jam-packed with Brazilian talent including fighters like Gabriel Bonfim, Caio Borralho, Rodolfo Vieira, Ismael Bonfim, Denise Gomes and many others.
UFC Sao Paulo fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 9 p.m. ET
- Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira vs. Don'Tale Mayes
- Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 6 p.m. ET
- Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
- Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
- Elizeu dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
- Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
- Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
- Lucas Alexander vs. David Onama
- Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
- Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese
UFC Sao Paulo odds
Almeida is a heavy favorite leading into his fight at -470, according to DraftKings. His opponent, Lewis is the underdog at +360, despite winning his last fight via a 33 second knockout.
In the co-main, Gbriel Bonfim is an even bigger favorite at -550. His opponent, Nicolas Dalby is a +410 underdog.