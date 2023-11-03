Major shake-ups happened during UFC Sao Paul weigh-ins (UPDATED)
Full UFC Sao Paul weigh-in results and video.
By Amy Kaplan
Three fighters stepped on the scales heavy at the UFC Sao Paulo weigh-ins ahead of Brazil's big fight night and now two fights have been scrapped.
Thankfully the co-main and main event fights were not affected by the weight misses, but the same can't be sad for others.
Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel scrapped
A lightweight main card bout between Ismael Bonfim and Vinc Pichel was affected by weights on both ends. Bonfim stepped on the scales at 159.5 pounds, 3.5 pounds over the 156-pound limit. Then, Pichel, who was the last to hit the scales missed by one pound coming in heavy at 157 pounds.
UPDATE: Upon a second attempt, Pichel made weight at 155.5 pounds. But the bout was still canceled, likely due to Bonfim's miss.
Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos scrapped
Victor Hugo, making his debut on three weeks' notice, came in at 138.5 pounds for his bantamweight scrap, marking the overage at 2.5 pounds. His fight was canceled after the miss.
Eduarda Moura missed weight
Eduarda Moura, a UFC debuter, came in at 119.5 pounds for her strawweight fight, 3.5 pounds over the 116-pound limit. Moura was fined 30 percent of her purse, but the fight will go on as scheduled.
At press time, no fines had been announced yet.
UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD
- Jailton Almeida (236) vs Derrick Lewis (265)
- Gabriel Bonfim (170.5) vs Nicolas Dalby (170.5)
- Rodrigo Nascimento (264) vs Don’Tale Mayes (264)
- Caio Borralho (186) vs Abus Magomedov (185)
- Rodolfo Vieira (185.5) vs Armen Petrosyan (186)
- Ismael Bonfim (159.5)* vs Vinc Pichel (157)*
PRELIMS
- Elves Brener (164) vs Kaynan Kruschewsky (165)
- Rinat Fakhretdinov (170.5) vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171)
- Victor Hugo (138.5)** vs Daniel Marcos (136)
- Vitor Petrino (206) vs Modestas Bukauskas (205.5)
- Angela Hill (115.5) vs Denise Gomes (115.5)
- Eduarda Moura (119.5)*** vs Montserrat Conjeo Ruiz (114.5)
- Kaue Fernandes (155) vs Marc Diakiese (155)