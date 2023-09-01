UFC Paris weigh-in results: Watch Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak on the scales (Video)
Everything you need to know about UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak weigh-ins.
By Amy Kaplan
Everyone was on weight for UFC Paris on Friday morning. The 11-card event wasn't without issues though as several fighters withdrew leading up to the event and more than one bout was re-arranged to accommodate.
Nevertheless, UFC Paris will go on with heavyweight title contender hopefuls topping the card. Ciryl Gane (250 pounds) and Sergey Spivac (256 pounds) will face off for a potential next shot at the UFC heavyweight title. Gane's seen both the interim title and the undisputed title, having won the interim championship and lost the undisputed earlier this year. But Spivac is looking to get closer to UFC gold than he ever has before.
In the co-main event, we see heavy favorite Manon Fiorot face off with former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas who is making her 125-pound debut on Saturday.
Here are the full UFC Paris weigh-in results.
Main card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Ciryl Gane (250) vs. Sergey Spivac (256)
Manon Fiorot (125) vs. Rose Namajunas (125)
Benoit Saint Denis (156) vs. Thiago Moises (156)
Volkan Oezdemir (205) vs. Bogdan Guskov (205)
William Gomis (146) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (146)
Morgan Charriere (146) vs. Manolo Zecchini (146)
Preliminary card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)
Taylor Lapilus (135) vs. Caolan Loughran (136)
Ange Loosa (171) vs. Rhys McKee (171)
Nora Cornolle (136) vs. Joselyne Edwards (136)
Farid Basharat (136) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (134.5)
Zarah Fairn (140)* vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (139) - 140-pound catchweight fight
*Fairn initially weighed in at 140.5 pounds and made weight on her second attempt