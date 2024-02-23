UFC Mexico ticket prices: Cheapest & most expensive cost to get in
- UFC Mexico tickets are still on sale
- We breakdown the cheapest and most expensive tickets available to buy
- The card features several top contenders, rising prospects and local talent from Mexico
UFC Mexico is on Feb. 24 and marks the UFC’s first visit to Mexico since September 2019. It will take place at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.
A high-stakes flyweight rematch between former champion Brandon Moreno and recent title challenger Brandon Royval will headline the event. Meanwhile, top featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will fight in the co-main event.
The event will be streamed live on ESPN+ and those willing to watch the event live can still buy the tickets. According to StubHub, the cheapest ticket will cost $100 but the seats will not provide the best view of the Octagon.
For those willing to spend more, the most expensive tickets are available for $2881 in Row H where up to six people can still buy the tickets and sit right next to each other. Rows E and G also provide a good view of the Octagon and tickets are available for $2,017 and $2,100, respectively.
The best-selling seats in the Arena are in Section 715. However, the last few tickets are available at the price of $108. Besides these, the last remaining seats in Box Platinum, Box Gold, Section 302, and Section 314 are available in the $587 to $1,805 price range.
UFC Mexico fight card
Here are the fights you'll get (subject to change) if you purchase one of the tickets.
- Brandon Moreno (21-7-2) vs. Brandon Royval (15-7-0)
- Yair Rodriguez (16-4-0, 1NC) vs. Brian Ortega (15-3-0, 1NC)
- Daniel Zellhuber (14-1-0) vs. Francisco Prado (12-1-0)
- Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1-0) vs. Ricky Turcios (13-3-0)
- Yazmin Jauregui (10-1-0) vs. Sam Hughes (8-5-0)
- Manuel Torres (14-2-0) vs. Chris Duncan (11-1-0)
- Christian Quinonez (18-4-0) vs. Raoni Barcelos (17-5-0)
- Jesus Aguilar (9-2-0) vs. Mateus Mendonca (10-2-0)
- Edgar Chairez (10-5-0, 1NC) vs. Daniel Da Silva (11-5-0,1 NC)
- Caludio Puelles (13-3-0) vs. Fares Ziam (14-4-0)
- Luis Rodriguez (16-2-0) vs. Denys Bondar (14-4-0)
- Victor Altamirano (12-3-0) vs. Felipe dos Santos (7-1-0, 1NC)
- Erik Silva (9-2-0) vs. Muhammad Naimov (10-2-0)