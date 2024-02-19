UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2 fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
- UFC Mexico City takes place on Feb. 24
- The card is headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval
- Here's the full fight card plus odds for the main and co-main events
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC stays on the road after UFC 298 when they head South from Anaheim, CA to Mexico City, Mexico for a fight night card.
The card, slated for Feb. 24, will be headlined by a big rematch. Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will fight Brandon Royval. Former UFC interim champion Yair Rodriguez faces Brian Ortega in the co-main event in another rematch.
Moreno and Royval fought once before on Nov. 21, 2020. That fight ended in a first round knockout for Moreno with just one second remaining in the round. He'll look to see if lightning can strike twice in Mexico City.
Ortega is returning to the Octagon for the first time since 2022, when he lost to Rodgriguez for the first time. He's looking to rebound from that loss for a get back in the win column with retribution.
Also on the card is 19 year old Raul Rosas Jr. fighting internationally for the first time in his short UFC career.
UFC Mexico City fight card
MAIN CARD | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN +
- No. 1 Brandon Moreno (21-7-2) vs. No. 3 Brandon Royval (15-7-0)
- No. 2 Yair Rodriguez (16-4-0) vs. No. 4 Brian Ortega (15-3-0)
- Daniel Zellhuber (14-1-0) vs. Francisco Prado (12-1-0)
- Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1-0) vs. Ricky Turcios (13-3-0)
- Yazmin Jauregui (10-1-0) vs. Sam Hughes (8-5-0)
- Manuel Torres (14-2-0) vs. Chris Duncan (11-1-0)
PRELIM | 7. p.m. ET | ESPN +
- Cristian Quiñonez (18-4-0) vs. Raoni Barcelos (17-5-0)
- Jesus Aguilar (9-2-0) vs. Mateus Mendonca (10-2-0)
- Edgar Chairez (10-5-0) vs. Daniel Lacerda (11-5-0)
- Claudio Puelles (13-3-0) vs. Fares Ziam (14-4-0)
- Luis Rodriguez (0-1-0) vs. Denys Bondar (14-4-0)
- Victor Altamirano (12-3-0) vs. Felipe dos Santos (7-1-0)
- Erik Silva (9-2-0) vs. Muhammadjon Naimov (10-2-0)
UFC Mexico City odds
According to DraftKings, the odds for the UFC Mexico City are leaning towards the former champion winning the fight. Moreno is a -258 favorite and Royval sits at +210. In the co-main event, fans think Rodriguez will win again and have him at a -175 favorite and Ortega is +145. Remember, odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.