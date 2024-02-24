UFC Mexico results [UPDATED LIVE]
- UFC Mexico takes place on Feb. 24
- Follow along live througout the night
- We will update results and highlights as they happen
The UFC returns to Mexico for the first time since 2019 for their fourth fight night of the year. Two rematches will lead the card with the main event between former flyweight champion and Tijuana, Mexico native Brandon Moreno against former title challenger Brandon Royval. Both fighters are coming off losses to the current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno was 2-0 before that and beat Royval at UFC 255, while Royval was 3-0 before challenging for the title.
The co-main event is a rematch between featherweight contenders and former title challengers Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega. The former interim champion Rodriguez is coming off a loss to former champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 290. Ortega is looking to avoid his third straight loss after suffering a shoulder injury at UFC Long Island against Rodriguez.
The rest of the main card is rounded out by young prospect Raul Rosas, Jr., who is looking to make it two in a row against Ricky Turcios, and fellow local prospects Daniel Zellhuber, Yazmin Jauregui, and Manuel Torres. The preliminaries are headlined by exciting bantamweights Cristian Quinonez and Raoni Barcelos.
The rest of the card also features plenty of local talent like Jesus Aguilar, Edgar Chairez, Luis Rodriguez, and Victor Altamirano, all looking to put on a show for their home crowd. Muhammad Naimov opens up as the biggest betting favorite on the card as he takes on Erik Silva.
UFC Mexico live results
MAIN CARD
- Brandon Royval defeated Brandon Moreno via split decision (48-47, 48-47, 46-49)
- Brian Ortega defeated Yair Rodriguez via submission (arm triangle), Round 3 - 0:58 | READ MORE
- Daniel Zellhuber defeated Francisco Prado via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27) | READ MORE
- Yazmin Jauregui defeated Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Manuel Torres defeated Chris Duncan via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 1:46
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Raoni Barcelos defeated Cristian Quinonez via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 - 2:04
- Jesus Aguilar defeated Mateus Mendonca via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
- Edgar Chairez defeated Daniel Lacerda via submission (triangle choke), Round 1 - 2:17
- Fares Ziam defeated Claudio Puelles via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)
- Ronaldo Rodriguez defeated Denys Bondar via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:59
- Felipe dos Santos defeated Victor Altamirano via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
- Muhammad Naimov defeated Erik Silva via TKO, Round 1 - 0:44