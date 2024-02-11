UFC fighters react to Dan Ige brutal first-round knockout of Andre Fili (Video)
- Dan Ige won his UFC Vegas 86 co-main event
- He secured a first-round knockout of Andre Fili
- MMA Twitter reacts to the moment
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night in the UFC Vegas 86 co-main event Dan Ige stunned the crowd with a first-round knockout of Andre Fili.
The story going into the fight was that the last time his wife was 37 weeks pregnant, he got a knockout, and she's 37 weeks pregnant again. Looks like lightning does strike twice.
"I think we got the recipe. I'm gonna go home, get her pregnant again and fight again," he said in the cage after the fight.
Here's what Ige's fellow fighters thought of the knockout.
Fans were also in awe of the moment.
Ige was coming off a loss to Bryce Mitchell in September 2023. He was supposed to fight Lerone Murphy but Murphy was injured and Fili stepped in as a replacement.