UFC fighters make Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya UFC 305 predictions
By Amy Kaplan
Every MMA media outlet, content creator, and blogger out there is making their predictions known for the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. And while there are some experts in the field who have incredible takes on MMA predictions there is no one better to weigh in on a fight than professional fighters themselves. Now, we have to take these predictions with a grain of salt since there may be some biases mixed in. But their overall takes and breakdowns of the fights can be spot on. Here are a few UFC fighters giving their thoughts on the upcoming UFC 305 main event.
Darren Till's Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya prediction
Darren Till was one of the first fighters to weigh in on the fight. His comments aren't exactly a prediction, but they are some good instructions for how he believes Adesanya can beat to Du Plessis, so I'll put him in the Adesanya camp.
“Got some advice for Izzy on how to fight DDP on Saturday… Lots of feints… he reacts to them so much and throws from the hills. Then you can step back. Have a look and either go for the punch combo or knee maybe a kick,” Till wrote on Twitter. “You’re a high-level striker so you know what I’m on about… As he rushes in also do what you did against Rob and I did the same. Yours knocked Rob out whereas mine didn’t but still the same. DDP will rush in.
Alexander Volkanovski's Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya prediction
Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski weighed in on the fight on his YouTube page. This is one of those predicitions I was talking about earlier that might have bias. Volkanovski and Adesanya are friends so he probbaly wouldn't bet againts him, espeically not publicly, but it take on the fight is spot on.
"I feel like something big is coming – I mean, a big finish. I mean highlight reel Izzy that we’ve seen," he said of his friend. "That type of finish that we’re going to see from Izzy, which is going to be huge, which just puts him – obviously he’s always been a superstar, just puts him right back where he was not that long ago."
Robert Whittaker's Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya prediction
Fromer middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has weighed in on who he thinks takes the fight at UFC 305. And seeing as he's a former champion who has fought both, he'd be one of the best fighters to ask.
"It's very hard to put a hard pick on either one of them," Whittaker said. "All we can look at is historically, like their previous fights. Dricus, his last fight against Sean Strickland, he moved forward. He put pressure on Strickland, didn't let Strickland do that to him, shut his game down, was very aggressive, crowded that space, didn't Strickland really find the rhythm he likes to fight in and came away with the decision win."
Watch the full interview here
He continued, "Strickland, prior to that fight (with du Plessis), fought Adesanya. (He) did exactly that to Israel. He pushed into his space, didn't allow Adesanya to utilize that dangerous space that he likes fighting in. He crowed him to a point where he didn't let him have any free distancing from the fence so he could move away and be evasive because he loves fighting like that. He's very tall. He fights very tall. He likes countering with that. He slips back. He leans back, a lot of weight on that rear leg to get away from the punches and strikes. He moves out, circles out. Strickland closed that gap, crowded that space, kept Adesanya's back to the fence for 90 percent of the fight and beat Adesanya by a decision win."
Michael 'Venom' Page's Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya prediction
New UFC fighter Michael "Venom" Page weighed in on the big middleweight fight as well and he's picking the former champion to defeat Du Plessis.
“I do think we’re going to see the old-school Izz," he said. "Dricus is going to want to grab him and take him down to the floor. I think he’s [Adesanya] going to struggle initially to try and find the timing, but then when he starts getting plugged, it’s going to be a bit of a desperate takedown, which he may get, but I see Izzy standing straight back up on him and then just getting to work on his hands until I think he just gets demoralized. My boy is going to find a way to land. I could even see a head kick coming or a big punch that’s going to rock him and take him out of the fight.”
If you've noticed, so far, none of the fighters we've seen have picked Du Plessis to win. I think a lot of that has to do with the reactions coming from Australian and New Zealand based fighters. If you have seen a UFC fighter prediction we missed, please let us know on Twitter.