UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Robert Smith
The UFC is heading to the down-under for a fight card in Perth, Australia on Saturday, Aug. 17. The event has a lot of fan attention due to some bad blood between the champion and the No. 1 contender. The fight card also features the return of many Aussie fan favorites who will be looking to put on a show in front of their home country crowd.
The main event of UFC 305 is the highly anticipated title fight between the champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2-0) and No. 2 ranked Israel Adesanya (24-3-0). This title fight has had a rather personal and controversial build-up, adding to the anticipation of the bout.
The two men involved in the main event had some notable and controversial beef leading up to UFC 305. It all stemmed from the champion Du Plessis claiming he would be the first "real African" champion. Du Plessis said this when he was on the rise through the middleweight division and this did not sit well with Adesanya, who at the time was the champion of the division. Since then a lot has changed as Adesanya has gone on to lose his title to Sean Strickland at UFC 293. Du Plessis then beat Sean Strickland at UFC 297 to claim the middleweight strap and he immediately called out Adesanya after the win.
UFC 305 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 10 p.m. ET
- Dricus Du Plessis (21-2-0) vs. Israel Adesanya (24-3-0)
- Kai Kara-France (24-11-0) vs. Steve Erceg (12-2-0)
- Mateusz Gamrot (24-2-0) vs. Dan Hooker (23-12-0)
- Tai Tuivasa (14-7) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5-0)
- Jingliang Li (19-8-0) vs. Carlos Prates (19-6-0)
PRELIM | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Junior Tafa (5-2-0) vs. Valter Walker (11-1-0)
- Joshua Culibao (11-3-1) vs. Ricardo Ramos (16-6-0)
- Jack Jenkins (12-3-0) vs. Herbert Burns (11-5-0)
- Casey O'Neil (9-2-0) vs. Luana Santos (8-1-0)
EARLY PRELIM | ESPN+ | 6:30 p.m. ET
- Tom Nolan (7-1-0) vs. Alex Reyes (13-4-0)
- Song Kenan (20-8-0) vs. Rick Glenn (22-8-2)
- Stewart Nicoli (8-0-0) vs. Jesus Aguilar (10-2-0)
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya betting odds
The betting odds for the entire UFC 305 fight card can be found on DraftKings however, we will cover the odds for the main event here. At the time this article was written the current odds have the No. 2 contender Israel Adesanya as a slight favourite at -130 over the reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis who is currently the underdog with +110 odds. The No. 2 contender is most likely the favourite because of his former champ status and massive wins over Robert Whittaker x2 and Alex Pereira. The current champ does hold some very notable wins however such as Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland.