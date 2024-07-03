Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya face-off, Nate Diaz on Nick Diaz return & Power Slap champ sleeps influencer
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya face off for the first time ahead of UFC 305
THE NEWS: UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis faced off with the former champion Israel Adesanya in Australia at the first UFC 305 press conference.
MY THOUGHTS: This is one of the better face-offs we've seen as of late. The bad blood between these two is real and thick with emotion. I think this fight is going to be a war. I don't think we see either one of these guys win the fight easily.
Nate Diaz is excited to see his brother Nick Diaz's UFC return
THE NEWS: Nate Diaz commented about his brother Nick's highly controversial UFC return. “Luque’s a fighter, he’ll come to fight,” Diaz told MMA Junkie. “And you guys know Nick, so that’s what that is. You’re going to have a couple of animals in there. I don’t think there’s anybody better than Nick, so we’ll see what happens.”
MY THOUGHTS: I'm only excited about Nick coming back if it's Nick who actually wants to come back. Last time around he alluded to being tricked or forced into fighting and it didn't go so well. I just hope this time around it's more serious.
Da Crazy Hawaiian knocked out a body building influencer
THE NEWS: Power Slap super heavyweight champion “Da Crazy Hawaiian” knocked out Larry Wheels, a bodybuilding influencer. I think it’s 100 percent I’m gonna get knocked out,” Wheels said. “This guy is like 400 pounds and he’s the champion of the super heavyweights. I told him, ‘don’t hold back’ so when I get knocked out, hopefully Ryan and some other guys can help me not hit my head on the floor and wake me up right away with [smelling salts].”
MY THOUGHTS: I love anything Power Slap and Da Crazy Hawaiian is as good as it gets. He's showing just how powerful he is and I love it when my plus-size people are showing up the people who always look down on us.