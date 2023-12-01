UFC Austin weigh-in results
Live from Austin, Texas, the official UFC Austin weigh-in results can be found here as the fighters hit the scale.
By Rami Hanna
The UFC makes their return to Austin, Texas for the first time since June 2022 where the No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush takes on the No. 8 ranked Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight headliner.
UFC Austin also features Jalin Turner coming in on short notice to fight Bobby Green in the lightweight division in the co-main event. The original fight that was expected to take place was between Green and Dan Hooker in a five-round bout. Turner and Green will take place in a three-round bout.
Also expected to go down on this card is a bantamweight bout between the No, 8 ranked Rob Font welcoming the former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo who plans to move up a weight class and work his way to another UFC championship.
Sean Brady makes his return to the octagon for the first time since suffering his first loss in his pro-MMA career at UFC 280 over a year ago. Brady takes on Kelvin Gastelum who is making his way back down to the welterweight division for the first time since UFC 200.
Clay Guida will step into the Octagon for the second time this year when he takes on Joaquin Silva in the lightweight division. Both men will look to bounce back from their losses to end 2023 on a high note.
The main card will be opened by middleweight action as Punahele Soriano looks to score his first win in over a year where he takes on Dustin Stoltzfus who looks to avoid getting cut in the next week with his last five fights resulting in a 1-4 record.
Ahead of the action on Saturday night, the last step is the official UFC Austin weigh-ins. Here are the official weigh-in results from all fighters set to compete live from Austin, Texas.
UFC Austin weigh-in results
Main card
Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155.6)
Jalin Turner (156) vs. Bobby Green (155)
Rob Font (135) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (135)
Sean Brady (170) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (170)
Punahele Soriano (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (185.5)
Preliminary card
Clay Guida (154) vs. Joaquim Silva (156)
Miesha Tate (135.5) vs. Julia Avila (135)
Zach Reese (185) vs. Cody Brundage (185)
Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155)
Rodolfo Bellato (205.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (204)
Wellington Turman (171) vs. Jared Gooden (171)
Veronica Hardy (125.5) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (125.5)
Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa has been canceled due to illness on Garcia's side, per the UFC.