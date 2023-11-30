UFC Austin betting odds
Everything you need to know about betting odds for UFC Austin
The UFC heads to Austin, Texas on Dec. 2, 2023, for the first of the final three fight cards for 2023. The main card will be headlined by Beneil Dariush, who is looking to bounce back from his loss to Charles Oliveira, and Arman Tsarukyan, who is looking to cement his status as a lightweight title contender.
While Dariush and Tsarukyan make up the main event, there are at least three other fights on the main card that could easily fill the role. Jalin Turner is a -210 favorite, coming in on short notice to replace an injured Dan Hooker against Bobby Green. Rob Font is a -150 favorite as he looks to rebound from a lackluster performance in Nashville in August, as he faces off against the former bantamweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo. In addition to those fights, Sean Brady will be facing off against Kelvin Gastelum in KG's journey to reclaim his former glory in a return to welterweight.
The prelims are stacked with seven fights to open the night and include six Dana White's Contender Series alumni. In contrast to several interesting match making decisions on the prelims, the featured prelim is a lackluster affair between Miesha Tate and Julia Avila. Tate seems to be on the tail end of her career and Avila has more than twice as many cancellations as she does fights in the last four years.
While a lot of the money lines for UFC Austin seem to lack a value side, it is the end of the year, contractual obligations have to be filled. UFC 296 will be the final card of 2023 and with two title fights, it will hopefully deliver. Despite the card quality criticisms, fight fans will be clamoring for any card during the annual four week hiatus. Proceed cautiously with your bankroll and end 2023 in the black.
UFC Austin full bettings odds
Main card | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN+
Beneil Dariush (+235) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-340)
Jalin Turner (-225) vs. Bobby Green (+165)
Rob Font (-150) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+120)
Sean Brady (-130) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (+105)
Clay Guida (+235) vs. Joaquim Silva (-340)
Punahele Soriano (-330) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+230)
Prelims | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Miesha Tate (+115) vs. Julia Avila (-145)
Zachary Reese (-240) vs. Cody Brundage (+175)
Drakkar Klose (-130) vs. Joe Solecki (+105)
Steve Garcia (+195) vs. Melquizael Costa (-275)
Rodolfo Bellato (-450) vs. Ihor Potieria (+300)
Wellington Turman (-210) vs. Jared Gooden (+155)
Veronica Hardy (+145) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (-195)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. All odds, opponents, and bout order are subject to change.