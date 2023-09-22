Where is UFC 296?
Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington has officially been announced as the main event of UFC 296. But where is the event expected to take place? Here's the answer.
The UFC recently made some major announcements regarding the events set to close out the 2023 year. UFC 296 has been confirmed to be the promotion's main offering for the month of December, and it promises to be an exciting show.
UFC 296 was confirmed to be taking place on December 16, with all signs pointing to this being the final event of the year before the Christmas break. In addition to the confirmation of the event, UFC President Dana White also confirmed that two title fights will headline the event.
The main event will witness welterweight champion Leon 'Rocky' Edwards defending his gold against the returning Colby 'Chaos' Covington. In the co-main event of the evening, newly-minted champion Alexandre Pantoja will defend his 125-pound gold against number 4-ranked Brandon Royval.
Where is UFC 296?
Whilst UFC 295 will take place in Boston, Massachussets, UFC 296 will take place from the west coast. Universally agreed to be the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas will once again play host to the UFC as the promotion puts on it's 2023 closing event.
The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada has become a frequent stop for some of the UFC's biggest events over the years. The UFC Apex is also located Las Vegas but, for the bigger cards, the hard-hitting action is moved to the popular 20,000 person-accommodating multi-sport arena.
Most recently, the arena hosted the Noche UFC event on September 16 headlined by Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko in their second meeting for the women's flyweight title. The attendance for that event was recorded to be 18,766 people.
For all the action that UFC 296 is promising, with two titles being contested on the night, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will once again become the home of combat sport.