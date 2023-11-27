UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC Austin.
By Amy Kaplan
After a one-week break for the Thanksgiving holiday, the UFC hits the road for a fight night in Austin, Texas.
The card is headlined by a lightweight scrap between No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) and No. 8 ranked Arman Tsarukyan (20-3-0).
The co-main event faced a bit of a shake-up last week when Dan Hooker re-injured his arm and was forced out of his bout with Bobby Green. In his place is Jalin Turner.
“Nobody was stepping up. The [UFC] asked me. I said no, in the beginning, and then came back with something, and I was like hmmm,” Turner said on the JAXXON Podcast. “It’s like, it is what it is. I don’t turn fights down. You know, like, respectfully, since we’re from the same area, I didn’t want to; that’s why I said no, in the beginning. But you know, they came up with a counteroffer, and they like told me some stuff like, like, dang, I’m kind of like in a position where I feel I have to take it if that makes sense.”
The rest of the card remains in tact at press time.
UFC Austin fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 7 p.m. ET
- Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (20-3-0)
- Jalin Turner (14-7-0) vs. Bobby Green (31-14-1)
- Rob Font (20-7-0) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3-1)
- Sean Brady (15-1-0) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (18-8-0)
- Punahele Soriano (9-3-0) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (14-5-0)
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 4 p.m. ET
- Clay Guida (38-20-0) vs. Joaquim Silva (12-5-0)
- Miesha Tate (19-9-0) vs. Julia Avila (9-2-0)
- Zach Reese (1-0-0) vs. Cody Brundage (9-5-0)
- Drakkar Klose (13-2-1) vs. Joe Solecki (13-3-0)
- Steve Garcia (14-5-0) vs. Melquizael Costa (20-6-0)
- Rodolfo Bellato (1-1-0) vs. Ihor Potieria (20-4-0)
- Wellington Turman (18-7-0) vs. Jared Gooden (18-8-0)
- Veronica Hardy (7-4-1) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-0-0)
UFC Austin betting odds
According to Draftkings, Tsarukyan is a -290 favorite over Dariush, who is sitting at +235. In the co-main, Turner is the favorite at -245, despite taking to fight on short notice. Green is sitting at a +200 underdog at press time.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.