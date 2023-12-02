UFC Austin highlights [UPDATED LIVE]
Live from the Moody Center in Texas, UFC Austin takes place with a lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan headlining the card. Here are the highlights as the action unfolds.
The UFC returns to Austin, Texas with an important matchup in the lightweight division as contenders Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan will face off in a five-round main event. UFC Austin is one of the better-stacked fight nights this year and will feature Bobby "King" Green and Jalin Turner in the co-main event. Deiveson Figueiredo will make his bantamweight debut against No. 8-ranked Rob Font. Kelvin Gastelum will move back down to the welterweight division for the first time since 2016 and will face No. 9-ranked Sean Brady, who returns after over a year off.
The main card will feature six fights where the main event can help either fighter's title shot hopes. Dariush is coming off a loss to former champion Charles Oliveira, and Tsarukyan is on a two-fight win streak. Turner steps in on short notice to try and break his losing streak while Green is looking for his third straight. Clay Guida will compete in his 36th UFC fight against Joaquim Silva.
The preliminary card will be headlined by former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, who is trying to break a two-fight losing streak after making her flyweight debut, and Julia Avila, who hasn't fought in over two years. Two Dana White's Contender Series winners will be making their debuts; Zach Reese and former LFA interim light heavyweight champion Rodolfo Bellato. A fight-of-the-night contender could also be found in the lightweight matchup between two fighters on winning streaks, Drakkar Klose and Joe Solecki.