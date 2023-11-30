Who is Rodolfo Bellato?
Rodolfo Bellato looks to close out his 2023 by picking up a victory over Ihor Potieria in their light heavyweight tilt at UFC Austin.
UFC Austin kicks off the final month of 2023 and features a big lightweight bout between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan. As they jostle for position at 155 pounds, Rodolfo Bellato is looking to do the same at 205 pounds. He’s getting into the Octagon for his first official UFC bout and is an individual that fans should pay close attention to during the show.
Bellato is a standout Brazilian competitor who is finally making his UFC debut. Those who watch the Dana White Contender Series closely may remember him from 2022 when he attempted to win a contract. During that show, he was defeated by Vitor Petrino who stopped him in the second round of that bout. Bellato went back to the drawing board and picked up two straight victories in Legacy Fighting Alliance before getting another shot on Contender Series. There he would be successful, defeating Murtaza Talha via punches in the second round of their battle.
Bellato brings six years of professional experience into this bout, and an 11-2 record. During that time, he’s picked up six wins via knockout and four by submission. His current three-fight win streak includes two stoppages and one went to decision. His career is filled with bouts across the regional circuit, before getting the big opportunities in the LFA, leading to this moment with the UFC.
Ihor Potieria stands in Bellato's way at UFC Austin
To get this important win, Bellato will have to go through Ihor Potieria. Potieria is making his fourth Octagon appearance. He’s traded wins for losses, being defeated by Carlos Ulberg and Nicolae Negumereanu, but picking up a victory over MMA-legend, Mauricio Rua. This will be his 25th professional fight and he carries a 20-4 overall record.