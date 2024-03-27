UFC Atlantic City predictions & odds: Will Erin Blanchfield or Manon Fiorot secure the next flyweight title shot
Everything you need to know about UFC Atlantic City's odds and predictions.
By Jaren Kawada
Nursulton Ruziboev (-258) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+210) prediction
Ruziboev made his first impression in the UFC with a quick knockout of Brunno Ferreira but in his career has done most of his work with his submission skills. That would appear to pose problems for Dumas, who has relied on his wrestling in his last two wins. Dumas is also reportedly dealing with legal issues from an arrest in February, potentially causing issues with his fight camp.
Prediction: Ruziboev by submission in round two
Chris Weidman (+230) vs. Bruno Silva (-285) prediction
Hardcore fans would love to see Weidman get a win on March 30 but this matchup is about as tough for him as he can get. Silva is just 1-4 in his last five fights but has only lost to elite competition with his one win in that time against Brad Tavares, who just beat Weidman. Weidman is also just 1-4 in his last five and 2-7 in his last nine, not to mention still recovering from one of the nastiest injuries in UFC history. This one could get ugly as 20 of Silva's 23 professional wins have been by knockout and Weidman lost six of his seven career losses the same way.