UFC Atlantic City predictions & odds: Will Erin Blanchfield or Manon Fiorot secure the next flyweight title shot
Everything you need to know about UFC Atlantic City's odds and predictions.
By Jaren Kawada
Nate Landwehr (+180) vs. Jamall Emmers (-218) prediction
Since entering the Octagon, Emmers has alternated wins and losses and currently owns zero wins over fighters who have a UFC win on their record. Now entering his seventh promotional bout, Landwehr will be the most experienced fighter Emmers will have faced, coming off a loss to the no. 12 ranked Dan Ige. Emmers' boxing has always been impressive but often relies on power, now facing Landwehr who has only been knocked out twice. In both of those losses, Landwehr got caught with a knee by dipping his head, something Emmers is not known for. As the fight goes on, few opponents have been able to deal with the pace and pressure of Landwehr.
Prediction: Landwehr by submission in round three
Chidi Njokuani (-148) vs. Rhys McKee (+124) prediction
Assuming Njokuani can successfully cut down to welterweight — which he has done in the past — the matchup with McKee should end his three-fight skid. Still one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the UFC, Njokuani was simply out-willed by both Gregory Rodrigues and Michal Oleksiejczuk in his recent outings, hurting both before ceding a comeback TKO. His luck should turn against McKee, who has given up historically poor defensive numbers in the Octagon, absorbing a staggering 9.47 significant strikes per minute.
Prediction: Njokuani by knockout in round three
Bill Algeo (-230) vs. Kyle Nelson (+190) prediction
Nelson has picked up back-to-back wins as a similar-priced underdog but is overall still just 3-4-1 in the UFC. In his career, Nelson has never fared well against cardio-heavy opponents, having never won a fight when his opponent lands more strikes than him. Averaging 6.11 significant strikes per minute, Algeo has out-landed all but one opponent in the Octagon while tending to lose to opponents with superior wrestling. Completing only 20 percent of his takedown attempts, Nelson has taken down only two opponents in the UFC.