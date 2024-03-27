UFC Atlantic City predictions & odds: Will Erin Blanchfield or Manon Fiorot secure the next flyweight title shot
Everything you need to know about UFC Atlantic City's odds and predictions.
By Jaren Kawada
Vicente Luque (-110) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-110) prediction
If the best version of each man shows up, Luque will have the upper hand, but the primary concern for the Brazilian at this stage of his career is that will no longer be the case. After the violent beatdown he suffered from Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 59, Luque took an uncharacteristically cautious approach against Rafael dos Anjos by wrestling his way to victory against a smaller man. Luque even admitted that he was scared to get hit at first, a daunting sign of what may potentially occur at UFC Atlantic City with Buckley holding significantly more power than dos Anjos.
Prediction: Buckley by knockout in round two
Erin Blanchfield (-185) vs. Manon Fiorot (+154) prediction
Almost all of the money in the MMA gambling community is being placed on Blanchfield but this fight may be much closer than some seem to believe. Blanchfield has been impressive, without a doubt, but three of her biggest wins to date — Jessica Andrade, Molly McCann and JJ Aldrich — were products of her physically dominating a smaller opponent. Blanchfield did not necessarily struggle with the size of Taila Santos in her last outing but was much less enforcing. Now, Blanchfield faces her biggest challenge yet, literally and figuratively, as Fiorot is one of the biggest flyweights in MMA.
With a deep striking background, many often forget how dominant Fiorot was early in her UFC run, which included a win over recent bantamweight title challenger Mayra Bueno Silva. The only loss of Fiorot's career came in her professional debut against Leah McCourt, who is now a featherweight. Fiorot will be the better striker on the feet and has kept fights upright for the most part, defending 91 percent of takedowns attempted on her. Considering Blanchfield's tendency to impose her physicality in previous matchups, this fight may involve more striking than many predict.
Prediction: Fiorot by decision
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.