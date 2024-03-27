UFC Atlantic City predictions & odds: Will Erin Blanchfield or Manon Fiorot secure the next flyweight title shot
Everything you need to know about UFC Atlantic City's odds and predictions.
By Jaren Kawada
Dennis Buzukja (-125) vs. Connor Matthews (+105) prediction
After two tough matchups to begin his UFC career, Buzukja may finally have a chance to show off his true skillset in Atlantic City. UFC fans may not be too high on Buzukja due to his 0-3 combined record in the Octagon but this is still a fighter with crisp all-around skills out of the Longo and Weidman MMA team, training alongside Aljamain Sterling, Matt Frevola, Charlie Campbell and Merab Dvalishvili, to name a few. Entering his UFC debut, the combined record of Matthews' opponents is 37-119.
Prediction: Buzukja by decision
Julio Arce (-455) vs. Herbert Burns (+350) prediction
It seems like a decade ago, but there was a time when Burns was on a three-fight win streak and on the verge of breaking into the featherweight rankings. While he is always live for a submission, Burns has since lost two straight in dominant fashion with his striking not taking the progressive steps many would like to have seen. Burns has taken down each of his last four opponents but Arce has defended an incredibly 95 percent of takedowns attempted on him in the UFC while having a significant advantage on the feet.
Prediction: Arce by knockout in round three
Virna Jandiroba (+170) vs. Loopy Godinez (-205) prediction
Jandiroba has a strong claim to be the best wrestler in the strawweight division but in her three UFC losses, she has fallen to superior grapplers who out-worked her on the feet. Godinez's bread and butter is her wrestling but has often used that strength to neutralize her opponents' takedown attempts. Godinez was last beaten by Angela Hill and Luana Carolina, both of whom used their respective striking advantages, something Jandiroba will not have. Against other wrestlers, Godinez has proven to be successful against Tabatha Ricci, Loma Lookboonmee and Cynthia Calvillo.