UFC Atlantic City predictions & odds: Will Erin Blanchfield or Manon Fiorot secure the next flyweight title shot
Everything you need to know about UFC Atlantic City's odds and predictions.
By Jaren Kawada
Andre Petroski (+170) vs. Jacob Malkoun (-205) prediction
In an interesting style matchup, Malkoun and Petroski are all but likely to engage in wild scrambles with both high-level grapplers with wrestling backgrounds. Should this fight extend into the later rounds, Malkoun will have all of the advantages as the far superior wrestler with substantially better cardio. However, we have seen Petroski thrive as an underdog in a similar matchup before against Nick Maximov due to his constant pursuit of submissions, and Malkoun, though a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, leaves many openings in his transitions.
Prediction: Petroski by submission in round one
Viktoriia Dudakova (+136) vs. Melissa Gatto (-162) prediction
Dudakova has dominated most of her opponents so far but now will fight at flyweight for the first time in her career. Given her frame, she should not be too undersized, but is getting an opponent in Gatto who has previously competed at bantamweight. Gatto's 135-pound run includes a submission win over Karol Rosa, who is currently ranked in the UFC bantamweight division and has even fought at featherweight. Skill for skill, the matchup should be entertaining as both women have high potential but Gatto has only lost to fighters currently ranked in the division so far and should have the physical advantages.
Prediction: Gatto by decision
Ibo Aslan (-125) vs. Anton Turkalj (+105) prediction
In a rematch from a fight on the regional scene, Aslan and Turkalj will get a chance to settle their beef in the UFC. Turkalj won their original matchup in 2020 by submission, but in a fight that Aslan was comfortably controlling with his power and striking advantage before his cardio failed him. Now 0-3 in the UFC, Turkalj flexed his durability in that matchup four years before their second meeting at UFC Atlantic City but just suffered a first-round knockout to Tyson Pedro at UFC 293. After years of relying on his durability to overcome his lack of defense, the damage appears to have piled up on Turkalj, giving Aslan a perfect opportunity to avenge his lone loss.