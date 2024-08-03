UFC Abu Dhabi live results & highlights
The UFC makes its highly-anticipated return to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Aug. 3. Live from the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, the promotion will put on its first event in the city since UFC 294 in October 2023. Yas Island is most notable for becoming the home of the UFC for some time during the global pandemic. For their return, the UFC will put on a 13-fight card, with a bantamweight fight set to headline.
The main event will be a bantamweight bout between Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov. Currently riding a three-fight winning streak, Sandhagen has been undefeated since 2022 and he is ranked no. 2 in the division. Nurmagomedov remains undefeated in his 17-fight professional career and, having joined the UFC in 2021, he is currently ranked no. 10 in the division. This fight could potentially provide the next challenger for the 135-pound gold currently held by Sean O'Malley.
The penultimate fight of the evening will be a middleweight bout between unranked opponents. Sharabutdin Magomedov remains undefeated in his 13-fight professional career, and UFC Abu Dhabi will mark only his third walk to the Octagon. He does so against Michał Oleksiejczuk, who desperately looks to get a victory and bounce back from his last two losses. With the middleweight division as contentious as it is right now with champion Dricus du Plessis, no. 2-ranked Israel Adesanya, and others, this fight could be a chance to open the entire division right up and prove that there is no shortage of competition at 185 pounds.
Another bantamweight bout on the card will see the no. 4-ranked Marlon Vera clash with the no. 6-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo. This will be Figueiredo's third fight at bantamweight, and he has been successful in his first two fights at 135 pounds thus far. Vera has been a mainstay in the bantamweight division, and his last fight took place at UFC 299, where he was unsuccessful in challenging O'Malley for the bantamweight title. Both Vera and Figueiredo are ranked in the division, and this could be a chance to work their way into title contention.
The UFC Abu Dhabi card also provides a welterweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chiesa. Having been with the UFC since 2011, Ferguson is one of the longest-standing fighters currently signed to the promotion, and he has served as the interim lightweight champion. Chiesa matches that promotional experience, having been with the UFC since 2012. This will be Ferguson and Chiesa's first fights in 2024 respectively.
The UFC Abu Dhabi card has two women's fights on the card, and one of those will be on the main card. The no. 7-ranked Mackenzie Dern and no. 10-ranked Loopy Godinez will meet in a strawweight bout. Both Dern and Godinez are coming off of recent losses, and this could the fight to get them back into the winning column.
The main card curtain raiser will be a lightweight bout between Joel Álvarez and Elves Brener. Whilst Álvarez looks to build his winning streak back up again, Brener is hoping to recover from his UFC 301 loss. This is one of two lightweight bouts on this card.
The preliminary card features seven other fights that fight fans can tune in for. With the event taking place in Abu Dhabi, this will be an earlier fight night for those in the US. With all 26 fighters on weight, the 13-fight card will hold. All that remains now is for the action to take place at the Etihad Arena on Saturday, August 3.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
UFC Abu Dhabi results
UFC Abu Dhabi Main card
Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Shara Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godinez
OFFICIAL RESULTS
Joel Alvarez vs. Elves Brener
OFFICIAL RESULTS
UFC Abu Dhabi prelims
Alonzo Menifield vs. Azamat Murzakanov
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Azamat Murzakanov defeated Alonzo Menifield via KO, Round 2 - 3:18
Mohammad Yahya vs. Kaue Fernandes
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Kaue Fernandes defeated Mohammad Yahya via TKO, Round 1 - 4:45
Shamil Gaziev vs. Don'Tale Mayes
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Shamil Gaziev defeated Don'Tale Mayes via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Guram Kutateladze vs. Jordan Vucenic
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Guram Kutateladze defeated Jordan Vucenic via unanimous decision (39-28 x3)
Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Sam Hughes
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Sam Hughes defeated Viktoriia Dudakova via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
Jai Herbert vs. Rolando Bedoya
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jai Herbert defeated Rolando Bedoya via decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Sedriques Dumas vs. Denis Tiuliulin
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Sedriques Dumas defeated Denis Tiuliulin via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)