UFC Abu Dhabi: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC heads from Manchester, England to Abu Dhabi for a Fight Night card in the Middle East. The card is headlined by two bantamweights looking to make their case for the next shot at the winner of the Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili fight which takes place in September. No. 2 ranked Cory Sandhagen (17-4-0) looks to hold on to his favorable ranking when he faces rising star, No. 10 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0-0).
The co-main event was supposed to be Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Lugue but visa issues kept Diaz in the United States and their bout was called off. In their place is another rising star who looks to prove his hype train is real. Shara Magomedov (13-0-0) takes on Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-8-0) in the new co-main event slot.
Elsewhere on the card is Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa. Ferguson is on the longest losing streak of his career and looks to finally bounce back with another veteran who is nearing retirement.
UFC Abu Dhabi fight card
MAIN CARD | ABC | 3 p.m ET
- Cory Sandhagen (17-4-0) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (17-0-0)
- Shara Magomedov (13-0-0) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (19-8-0)
- Marlon Vera (23-9-1) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (23-3-1)
- Tony Ferguson (26-10-0) vs. Michael Chiesa (18-7-0)
- Mackenzie Dern (13-5-0) vs. Loopy Godinez (12-4-0)
- Joel Alvarez (20-3-0) vs. Elves Brener (16-4-0)
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN + | 12 p.m. ET
- Alonzo Menifield (15-4-1) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (13-0-0)
- Mohammad Yahya (12-4-0) vs. Kaue Fernandes (8-2-0)
- Shamil Gaziev (12-1-0) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (11-6-0)
- Guram Kutateladze (12-4-0) vs. Jordan Vucenic (0-0-0)
- Viktoriia Dudakova (8-0-0) vs. Sam Hughes (8-6-0)
- Jai Herbert (12-5-1) vs. Rolando Bedoya (14-3-0)
- Sedriques Dumas (9-2-0) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (11-9-0)
UFC Abu Dhabi betting odds
According to DraftKings, Nurmagomedov is a big favorite over the higher-ranked Sandhagen. Nurmagomedov is sitting at a -310 favorite right now and Sandhagen is a +250 underdog. The margins on the co-main are wide as well. Magomedov is the favorite at -258 while Oleksiejczuk is a +210 underdog. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.