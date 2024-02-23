Tony Ferguson gives update on retirement plans
- Tony Ferguson is on a seven fight losing streak
- Many fans and media have been calling for him to retire
- He gave a new update on his plans for his career
By Amy Kaplan
Fans have been asking Tony Ferguson to retire for years. But instead, the former UFC interim champion keeps on fighting ... and keeps on losing.
Ferguson has lost seven of his last seven fights and hasn't won a bout since he defeated Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in 2019.
But he has no plans on hanging up his gloves anytime soon.
“I’m already a Hall of Famer, man,” Ferguson said on the “JAXXON PODCAST.” “They already f*cking know it, and you know what? I’m not retiring. Anytime I get hurt, I come back with a f*cking vengeance because, like I said, you need a slap in that face in order to do it because the only person that’s going to do it is ourselves. Nobody is going to tell us what the f*ck to do. I’m going to fight until the wheels fall off. F*ck retiring.”
At one time, Ferguson was one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. Now, he's garnering concern over his health due to his unwillingness to seek retirement at his age and on such a long losing streak.
Tony Ferguson says David Goggins was 'cool as f*ck'
Another issue fans are finding with Ferguson is his coaching staff, including controversial figure, David Goggins.
“He sent me a message through my agent, who sent it to me, and we just kept in contact,” Ferguson said. “He sent me another one once in a while. Then he finally reached out to me and he was like, ‘Tony, I want to help you.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, where you at?’ I thought he was on the East Coast, ‘No, I’m in Vegas. I have a compound out here.’
“And every morning, every night, he would text me and check in on me. Like, he was just a guardian, and it was cool as f*ck. He was like, ‘I need to be really honest with you. I need to get in your head, Tony. We can get you there, but you’re going to have to go through the sh*t.'”
At press time Ferguson does not have a new fight booked.