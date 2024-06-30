UFC 303 post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information
UFC 303 was unlike anything that it was originally planned to be. From Conor McGregor's injury forcing him and Michael Chandler off the card, to several co-main options falling off the card, and even a change in fight on the day of the event.
Yet, the UFC still seemed to deliver with the short-notice outings that saw Alex Pereira retain the UFC light heavyweight championship against Jiri Prochazka and Diego Lopes defeating Dan Ige, who stepped in on just four hours' notice.
A crowd of 18,881 filed into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on June 29 for UFC 303, bringing in a gate of $15.9 million. This marked the fourth-highest gate produced in UFC history and the third-highest gate out of all UFC events at the T-Mobile Arena, which opened in 2017.
UFC 300 in April, which was also headlined by Pereira, set the third-highest gate of all-time with approximately $16.5 million.
The two top positions, respectively, are held by UFC 205 ($17.7 million) and UFC 229 ($17.18 million).
Six performers walked away with post-fight bonuses. UFC CEO Dana White announced that performance bonuses went out to four participants: Pereira, Macy Chiasson, Joe Pyfer and Payton Talbott.
Meanwhile, the preliminary card bout between Cub Swanson and Andre Fili earned UFC 303 Fight of the Night honors. All six post-fight bonus winners received an additional $50,000.
Alex Pereira, Macy Chiasson, Joe Pyfer, Payton Talbott earn performance bonuses; Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili named UFC 303 Fight of the Night
After delivering several leg kicks throughout the first round, Pereira dropped Prochazka right before the horn that signaled the end of the round. Wobbly during the recovery time between rounds, Pereira needed just 13 seconds of the second round to put away Prochazka. Pereira landed a huge head kick and followed up with ground-and-pound until the fight was stopped.
Chiasson landed a brutal elbow on the ground during the second round of her fight with Mayra Bueno Silva, opening up a nasty cut on the former title challenger. That cut led to a victory via doctor's stoppage TKO for Chiasson.
Just a minute into the featured preliminary bout of the evening, Pyfer landed a hook that seemed to rock opponent Marc-Andre Barriault. Pyfer then went to town with a small flurry, ending with a right hand that caused Barriault to faceplant unconscious on the mat, giving Pyfer a first-round knockout victory.
All Talbott needed was a right hand, a left hook and follow-up shots on the ground to score a victory in 19 seconds against Yanis Ghemmouri during the preliminary card. With that win, Talbott earned the second-fastest finish in the history of the UFC bantamweight division.
Both Swanson and Fili connected early in their fight, with each man having his moments during the opening round. Fili looked to utilize his grappling in the second round, but Swanson landed noteworthy shots on him. Fili ended up edging on Swanson on the judges' scorecards in the final round to earn a split-decision nod.