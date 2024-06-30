UFC 303 post-fight bonus winners, attendance and gate information

#UFC303 Las Vegas - T-Mobile Arena

Announced Gate: $15.9M

Announced Attendance: 18,881



That would be 3rd largest UFC gate at T-Mobile, and 4th largest UFC gate of all time.



1. UFC 205: Announced Gate: $17.7M

2. UFC 229: Announced Gate: $17,188,894.67

3. UFC 300: Announced…