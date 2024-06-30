UFC fighters react to Alex Pereira's spectacular knockout of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303
By Adam Stocker
The year of 2024 will be remembered for the absolute brilliance of Alex Pereira. The light heavyweight champion scored one of the most spectacular knockouts of the year to headline the UFC 303 main event.
The first round ended in spectacular fashion as Pereira dropped Prochazka at the bell. The bell clearly saved Prochazka as he needed help getting back to his corner. As soon as the second round started, Pereira landed a head kick that dropped Prochazka. Pereira ended the fight with a relentless amount of strikes being landed. Referee Herb Dean should have stopped the fight sooner but did not get in proper position to stop the fight after the initial strikes landed to the knocked down Prochazka.
"It was great. I was saying all week, I was going to come out and be victorious... I don't know what the next step is... I think that is in my future. I said that last time I was out. I didn't think there was much interest," said Pereira.
Pereira and Prochazka both agreed to the fight on two weeks' notice after Conor McGregor was forced out of the main event against Michael Chandler with a broken toe. The two men fought at UFC 295, scoring a second-round knockout.
Pereira has had one of the greatest starts to a UFC career ever. The Brazilian debuted less than three years ago in the UFC and has already captured the middleweight and light heavyweight championships. Pereira has become a fan favorite for his willingness to fight on short notice. In his last fight, Pereira headlined UFC 300 and easily knocked out Jamahal Hill.
Prochazka submitted Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 to capture the light heavyweight championship. Unfortunately, an injury would force Prochazka to vacate the championship. Since being forced to vacate the championship, Prochazka has been trying to recapture the title. Prochazka entered the fight with 14 wins in his last 15 fights. The lone loss came in Prochazka's return from injury against Pereira at UFC 295. Prochazka earned another title fight after knocking out Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300.
Prochazka remains one of the best light heavyweights in the world. Unfortunately, for Prochazka, he is fighting in the era dominanted by Pereira. Despite only making his second title defense, Pereira is quickly running out of title challengers. Pereira will likely defend his title again at light heavyweight but a future move to heavyweight feels destine for Pereira, who will attempt to become the first person to capture championship at three different weight classes.
MMA fighters react to the UFC 303 main event
MMA fighters react to the pre-fight stare down:
Hopefully, MMA fans will recognize and appreciate how special Pereira is in the moment. Fighters the caliber of Pereira do not come along every day. Even if he retired tomorrow, Pereira would be a first-ballot hall of famer.