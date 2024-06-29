UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka results [UPDATED LIVE]
UFC 303 looked like a completely different card two weeks ago. Conor McGregor was due to return against Michael Chandler, former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was scheduled to face Khalil Rountree, Jr., and Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes were looking for their next fights. The new main event will now feature a rematch between light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, the new co-main event will be a lightweight bout between former featherweight title challenger Ortega and Lopes, and the Hill vs. Rountree, Jr. matchup is now reimagined as Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze.
Both Pereira and Prochazka are coming off wins against Hill and Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300, respectfully. Pereira won the vacant title from Prochazka at UFC 295 and both will once again save an already stacked UFC card.
Ortega is coming off a win against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Mexico while Lopes has won three straight, most recently against Sodiq Yusuff at UFC 300. Ortega was planning for a move up to lightweight, so the fight was moved up a division during the weigh-ins.
Smith originally stepped in for Hill to face Carlos Ulberg who had stepped in for Rountree, Jr., but after Ulberg pulled out, Dolidze agreed to move up to light heavyweight to face Smith. Smith is coming off a win against Vitor Petrino at UFC 301 while Dolidze is on a two-fight skid after losing to Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 85.
The main card is opened up by an exciting welterweight bout between the undefeated Ian Machado Garry and Michael "Venom" Page. Machado Garry is 7-0 since joining the UFC, most recently beating Geoff Neal at UFC 298. Page was successful in his UFC debut against Kevin Holland.
The prelims are headlined by Joe Pyfer, who is looking to get back on track after a loss to Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 86, and Marc-Andre Barriault. Barriault is coming off a loss to Chris Curtis at UFC 297.
The prelims also feature a fun featherweight bout between veterans Cub Swanson and Andre Fili, who will both be entering their 23rd UFC fight. Swanson is coming off a win against Hakeem Dawodu at UFC Vegas 78 while Fili is coming off a knockout loss to Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 86.
The prelims are opened up by top bantamweight prospect Payton Talbott, who is undefeated at 8-0 and will take on France's Yanis Ghemmouri, who was unsuccessful in his UFC debut.
The early preliminary card will be headlined by ranked strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Gillian Robertson. Waterson-Gomez is going through the worst stretch of her career, losing four in a row while Robertson is coming off a win against Polyana Viana at UFC 297.
The early prelims will also feature heavyweight veteran Andrei Arlovski, who will be making his 42nd walk to the octagon but has lost his last three.
UFC 303 live results
MAIN CARD
Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka
OFFICIAL RESULTS:
Dan Ige vs. Diego Lopes
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Diego Lopes defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Roman Dolidze defeated Anthony Smith via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Macy Chiasson defeated Mayra Bueno Silva via TKO (doctor stoppage, cut), Round 2 - 1:58
Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael "Venom" Page
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ian Machado Garry defeated Michael "Venom" Page via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
PRELIMINARY CARD
Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Joe Pyfer defeated Marc-Andre Barriault via KO, Round 1 - 1:25
Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Andre Fili defeated Cub Swanson via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jean Silva defeated Charles Jourdain via KO, Round 2 - 1:22
Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Payton Talbott defeated Yanis Ghemmouri via KO, Round 1 - 0:19
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Gillian Robertson defeated Michelle Waterson-Gomez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Andre Arlovski vs. Martin Buday
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Martin Buday defeated Andrei Arlovski via split decision (29-28, 30-27, 28-29)
Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Rei Tsuruya defeated Carlos Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Vinicius Oliveira defeated Ricky Simon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)