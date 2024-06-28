UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka weigh-in results, live stream
UFC 303 is finally here, and the event has Las Vegas, Nevada living up to its title as the fight capital of the world. Running concurrently with the 2024 UFC International Fight Week, the UFC 303 event will still have its own fight week festivities. The final step before the fighters get to step into the UFC Octagon on Saturday, June 29 will be the official weigh-ins. This is the final step, and the 26 fighters will all take to the scale to seal their fate.
The UFC 303 main event will be a light heavyweight title fight. Alex Pereira will be making his second defense of the title, and he will do so against a former titleholder Jiri Prochazka. This will be a rematch as Pereira and Prochazka had their first clash at UFC 295 in November 2023. Pereira won that match, and he was ultimately crowned the champion.
The co-main event will see the no. 3-ranked Brian Ortega meet the no. 14-ranked Diego Lopes in a featherweight bout. This could be an opportunity for either Ortega or Lopes to put their names into contention to be featherweight champion Ilia Topuria's first challenger.
The no. 10-ranked Anthony Smith returns to the Octagon for a bout at UFC 303. His opponent will be Roman Dolidze, who looks to bounce back from his recent loss. The main card will also feature a women's bantamweight bout. The no. 3-ranked Mayra Bueno Silva and the no. 7-ranked Macy Chiasson will meet in one of the two women's bouts on the UFC 303 card.
Opening up the main card will be a blockbuster must-see bout at welterweight. The undefeated Ian Machado Garry clashes with Michael Page, who is riding an incredible wave of momentum right now. The prelim card has four fights, and the early prelims have another four. This brings the card to a total of 13 fights to look forward to.
The UFC 303 event will be the cornerstone of the 2024 UFC International Fight Week. 26 fighters get the opportunity to make their mark with the whole world watching. Before the fights take place in the UFC Octagon, the fighters have one final step - to prove successful at the weigh-ins. All 26 fighters will take to the scale, and aim to accomplish the final step before their eventual walks into the cage.
UFC 303 official weigh-in results [UPDATED LIVE]
- Alex Pereira (204.5) vs. Jiri Prochazka (204.5)
- Brian Ortega (155) vs. Diego Lopes (155)
- Anthony Smith (206) vs. Roman Dolidze (205)
- Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Macy Chiasson (135.5)
- Ian Machado Garry (170) vs. Michael Page (171)
- Joe Pyfer (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)
- Cub Swanson (146) vs. Andre Fili (145.5)
- Charles Jourdain (146) vs. Jean Silva (147.5)*
- Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (136)
- Michelle Waterson-Gomez (115) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)
- Andrei Arlovski (245) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)
- Rei Tsuruya (125.5) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125)
- Ricky Simon (136) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (136)
*Silva was 1.5 pounds over the 146 pound limit